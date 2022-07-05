'It's about time' - GFA welcomes striker Inaki Williams to Black Stars

Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams to paly for Ghana

Nico Williams yet to confirm nationality switch



Ghana prepares for 2022 World Cup



The Ghana Football Association has welcomed Inaki Williams to the senior national team, the Black Stars.



The Athletic Bilbao striker announced his switch to play for the Ghana Black Stars on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.



The striker who was born to Ghanaian parents who moved to stay in Spain announced his decision to play for Ghana in a video on his official social media account.

Inaki Williams said, “today a new challenge begins. From now on I will defend Ghana's T-shirt with all my will whilst I give my best. I am one of the Black Stars."



To celebrate Inaki Williams’ nationality switch, the Ghana Football Association took to their social media to share a picture of the player and stated, “Welcome to the Black Stars, Iñaki Williams #BlackStars | #BringBackTheLove.”



Inaki Williams was one of the players who had been on the GFA’s radar for a long time. The 28-year-old was able to complete his nationality switch to Ghana despite making one appearance for the Spanish national team in 2016.



Inaki Williams’ nationality switch to play for Ghana comes days after the striker recently travelled to Ghana along with his brother Nico Williams where he was reported to have started the process of completing his nationality switch to Ghana.





The striker’s decision to play for Ghana is a boost to the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.The 28-year-old could be named in Ghana’s next match in the 2023 African Cup of Nations qualifiers in September.