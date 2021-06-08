It's about time we do with Highlife what Nigeria has done with Afrobeats – Nanky

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Sultan Incorporation signee, Nanky has had critics and music lovers talking after the release of his highlife single, Cassette which features King Promise.

With the rising discussion of our identity as Ghanaians on the international music market, Nanky has stepped out as a trailblazing savior who is proud of his roots as he dishes out this hot tune in a Highlife genre.



As more industry personalities like Shatta Wale, Ignace Hego, among several others have called for the acceptance and selection of a single original indigenous genre to push the Ghanaian brand out there, Nanky isn’t wasting time.



‘Cassette’ has all that a modified Highlife song needs to match up with global standards and even get Ghana to the Grammys.



Speaking on this dire topic, he confessed, “It’s about time we do with Highlife, what Nigeria has done with Afrobeats. All we need is to modify and modernize our indigenous sounds for a global appeal as I’ve done with my latest Cassette single featuring King Promise”.

Get ready to be blown away by the exotic visuals directed by Yaw Skyface that accompanies this world-class soon-to-be hit single.



If it's one from the Sultan Incorporation signed act, then know it's a certified banger.



