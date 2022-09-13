0
Menu
Sports

It’s always an honour to play for Ghana - Baba Rahman

Baba Rahman?fit=1886%2C1403&ssl=1 Reading FC defender Baba Rahman

Tue, 13 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Reading FC defender Baba Rahman has expressed the pride which comes with representing Ghana.

The Chelsea player who returned to Reading on loan for the second consecutive season after spending last season there has capped 44 times for the Black Stars since his debut.

According to the defender, it is an honour to wear the national colours and has therefore set sights on the upcoming games of the Black Stars.

“It’s always an honour to represent my country and I’m looking forward to the games coming up.

“I don’t know how they are going to manage it but it will be strange for us to have a break in November to play the World Cup.

“I’ve had a good relationship with Yids (Andy Yiadom) since 2017 and we’ve carried that on when I came here.”

The enterprising defender has made one appearance since his return to the team.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama lists bills he foots since 2017
Mahama replies Dame
Akufo-Addo slams SC critics
Meet the Labour MP providing oversight over UK exchequer
Queen Elizabeth's funeral: Foreign leaders banned from attending with private jets
Aisha Huang dines with top officials – Prof Aning alleges
Kwesi Pratt slams IMF boss over comment on Ghana’s economy
Brazil release star-studded 26-man squad for Ghana friendly
Bride found murdered one week after marriage; throat and thigh cut
NDC MPs begging me to withdraw my double salary suit – Abronye DC alleges