It’s always an honour to play for Ghana – Osman Bukari

Osman Bukari

Fri, 23 Sep 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Serbia-based winger Osman Bukari has expressed the pride which comes in representing Ghana.

The in-form Red Star Belgrade star is part of the players at the Black Stars camp ahead of friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua.

According to him, it is always an honour to be in the national colours and has therefore set sights on the upcoming Ghana games.

Ghana will take on Brazil on Friday, September 23 in France before taking on Nicaragua on September 27 in Spain.

“Always an honour to be in the national colours, feels good to be back with the boys. Let’s go Ghana” he tweeted which was sighted by Footballghana.com.

Osman Bukari has bagged 7 goals and provided 3 assists in 14 matches for Red Star Belgrade this season and will hope to get playing at the Black Stars.

Source: footballghana.com
