'It's an amazing feeling' - Fabio Gama after winning Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko

Gama Fabio.jpeg Asante Kotoko midfielder, Fabio Gama Dos Santos

Sat, 4 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko playmaker, Fabio Gama has expressed his delight after winning the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League with the Reds.

The Porcupine Warriors following their 1-1 draw with AshantiGold SC in their outstanding game at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Thursday, June 2, 2022, became champions of the season.

However, Gama, whose contract with the club expires at the end of the season said it is a great feeling to win the title.

“Winning the Ghana Premier League is an amazing feeling and I am very happy," he said.

"The Ghana League is very tough and competitive but we have managed to win it," he added.

Asante Kotoko will be hosted by Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday in the matchday 32 games.



