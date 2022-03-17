0
It's an honor to play at the Baba Yara Stadium - Agyemang Badu

Midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Thu, 17 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Udinese midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu believes that playing at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for any player.

He claimed that he enjoyed playing at the stadium as a player since it was a unique experience.

“Playing matches in Kumasi-(Baba Yara Stadium ) are so special”, he told Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Personally I love playing there and I hope our guys will be very ready for the game against Nigeria”, added.

Agyemang Badu played in Ghana's memorable 6-1 victory over Egypt's Pharaohs at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Badu has represented Ghana at under-20, under-23 and senior level. On 22 May 2008, he received his first call-up to the Black Stars. Badu's first senior international appearance came on 8 June 2008 against Lesotho and his first goal against Congo in June 2011.

