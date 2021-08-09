It’s an illusion to think GPL standard has fallen – Rashid Sumaila

Ghana international Footballer Rashid Sumaila

Ghana international Rashid Sumaila says it is an illusion to think that the standard of the Ghana Premier League has fallen.

Some Ghanaians over the years have raised concerns about the competitiveness of the domestic top-flight.



But according to the former Al-Qadsia defender, he was impressed with the quality of play in the just-ended league season.



Speaking to Sylvester Ntim of Bryt FM in Koforidua, he indicated the perception that the league standard has fallen is false.



“I don’t agree with those claiming our league has fallen, there are still quality players in the scene.”



“This season has been competitive. We enjoyed a great season, and we hope it continues in subsequent league seasons,” Sumaila added.

“Should the standard of our league continue to improve it will help lift the name of Ghana to the world.



“I have followed the league always, even while playing abroad I still monitor our league.



“This particular season, I have been able to monitor it well because I have been in the country for some time now and I believe the entire 18 teams have given a good account of themselves.”



The former Asante Kotoko marksman is currently a free agent after leaving Al-Qadsia last year after expiration of his contract.