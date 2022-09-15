It's an incredible feeling - Club Brugge winger Kamal Sowah on scoring debut goal against Porto

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah says he's overjoyed to score his debut goal for Club Brugge in their 4-0 away win at FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Two minutes into the second half, the 22-year-old got his name on the scoresheet when he equalised with a fine strike to double the lead for Club Brugge at the Estadio Dragao.



The victory sends the Belgian club to the summit of Group B of this season’s Champions League after match day two.



"I scored my first ever goal for club and that's an incredible feeling and that happening in a Champions League match makes it even more special," Sowah said after the game.

"Of course I am overjoyed with my goal, but I admit very well that this goal achieved through the preparatory work of my teammates.



"With this second win in a row we have tallied six points and that alone can be called a solid performance.



"I'm also very happy for all our traveling supporters who probably won't soon forget this trip"