It's an incredible feeling - Kamal Sowah on scoring debut goal against Porto

Ghana winger Kamal Sowah says he's overjoyed to score his debut goal for Club Brugge in their 4-0 away win at FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.
Two minutes into the second half, the 22-year-old got his name on the scoresheet when he equalised with a fine strike to double the lead for Club Brugge at the Estadio Dragao.
The victory sends the Belgian club to the summit of Group B of this season’s Champions League after match day two.
"I scored my first ever goal for club and that's an incredible feeling and that happening in a Champions League match makes it even more special," Sowah said after the game.
"Of course I am overjoyed with my goal, but I admit very well that this goal achieved through the preparatory work of my teammates.
"With this second win in a row we have tallied six points and that alone can be called a solid performance.
"I'm also very happy for all our traveling supporters who probably won't soon forget this trip"
