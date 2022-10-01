It's an incredible feeling - Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer reacts after scoring late winner for Hamburg

Black Stars new boy, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer

Black Stars new boy, Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer, has expressed joy after netting a late winner for Hamburg in their victory over Hanover 96 on Friday night.

The 21-year-old after a long trip from international duty, climbed off the bench to score the match-winner following a brilliant solo effort as Hamburg came from a goal down to secure all three points.



"You could see in the eyes of the fans what this goal means to them. An incredible feeling, I'm just happy," he said after the game.



Hannover got their noses in front in the match as early as the 4th minute through Japan defender Sam Muroya after benefitting from a huge mistake.



Hamburger drew level in the 15th minute after defender Julian Borner got the ball at the back of his own net following a deflection.

Königsdörffer who made his Ghana debut last Tuesday when he came on as a substitute against Nicaragua in a friendly scored the match winner in stoppage time.



He was introduced in the match in the 70th minute when he replaced midfielder Sonny Kittel.



Königsdörffer scored a wonderful goal to win the day for the visitors after a swift counter which saw him weave the Hannover defence to hit the back of the net from close range.



The former Germany U21 player has three goals in eight appearances in the German second-tier this campaign.