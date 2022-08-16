It's at the back of my mind - Asamoah Gyan talks revenge against Uruguay at 2022 World Cup

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has downplayed suggestions that his determination to be at the 2022 World Cup is due to his desire to avenge Ghana's painful experience at the hands of Uruguay in the 2010 World Cup.

Luis Suarez made himself Africa's number one football enemy in 2010 after handling Dominic Adiyah's stoppage-time goal-bound header at the Soccer City Stadium in Johannesburg.



Years after that match, Asamoah Gyan stated that he nearly punched Luis Suarez for denying the Black Stars an opportunity to play in the semi-finals of the Mundial in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM.



Speaking to BBC's John Bennett, Asamoah Gyan stated that Ghanaians would want a revenge on Uruguay but that is not his main focus. Gyan however caveated that given the opportunity, he would love to get one over Uruguay.



"When the draw came and we were going to face Uruguay, the word Ghanaians had was revenge and I'm human so I can't forget what happened in 2010. I'm human and I have that incident back on my mind and if I get another chance I can be able to prove myself."

The Black Stars were awarded a penalty after the Luis Suarez incident but Asamoah Gyan failed to convert the penalty leading to Ghana's elimination via penalty shootouts.





JE/KPE