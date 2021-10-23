It's been a long time coming - Thomas Partey reacts to first Arsenal goal

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey

Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, says he has waited long for his first Arsenal goal after scoring in the Gunners 3-1 victory over Aston Villa on Friday night.

The 28-year-old broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute after meeting an Emile Rowe Smith corner with a glancing header.



Partey was netting his maiden goal in English football after 40 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and it took him his 49th attempt to break the jinx.



“The team knew what to do. We had to keep fighting and keep our intensity. In the end with the quality we have, we are able to get results," he said after the game.



"All the team was frustrated and we wanted a win. That was the mentality we brought to this game today and we were able to get our result.

"I've been waiting for this moment for a long time. I think it was the right moment to have it and I'm very happy.



His manager Mikel Arteta was happy for the Ghanaian, insisting it's been a long time coming.



"Yes because he’s been chasing it for a long time, and he could have scored another two to be fair. I’m very happy for him, I think he enjoyed that moment in front of our supporters and I’m happy for him," said the Spaniard.