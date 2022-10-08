It’s been good working under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, says Brighton defender Tariq Lamptey

Tariq Lamptey

Ghana international, Tariq Lamptey has opened up on working under new Brighton and Hove Albion manager Roberto De Zerbi.

The Italian gaffer was appointed the new Brighton manager recently after the club lost Graham Potter to Chelsea.



Although he has not worked with De Zerbi for a long time, Tariq Lamptey says things are going very well.



“It has been good. We had a short time working to get the instructions but he has made clear what he expects us to do.

“You could already see some of the ideas we have been trying to implement,” Tariq Lamptey said.



The Black Stars newbie added, “We just have to keep working hard on the training pitch and get the results.”



The young defender who can play in several other positions is hoping to earn more playing time under the new gaffer to merit a place in Ghana’s squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.