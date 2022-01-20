It's better to rely on local players than foreign-based stars - Joetex Frimpong

Former Black Stars and Enyimba striker, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong

Former Black Stars and Enyimba striker, Joetex Asamoah Frimpong says that handing call ups to local players is better than foreign -ones as they are more committed.

He says that most often the foreign based players play with some hesitation as they always save their legs when they play for the Black Stars.



Ghana crushed out of the tournament after losing to lowly ranked Comoros Island 3-2 on Tuesday when many expected the Black Stars to win to qualify.



The Black Stars lost their opening game to Morocco by 1-0 before drawing 1-1 with Gabon and losing 3-2 to the 132nd ranked Comoros Island.

Since the defeat, the usual inquest has started with many former players, fans and football enthusiast all sharing varied opinions.



Joetex Asamoah Frimpong who was part of the Ghana's AFCON squad in 2006 in an interview with Ahomka FM stated that the local players are more committed than the foreign based players.



He sighted Thomas Partey as one of those players who doesn't play with their heart out. Joetex further insisted that it will be better to call on local players who would be willing to die for the nation than these foreign-based players.