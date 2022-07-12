0
It’s definitely the biggest step in my career – Daniel Kofi-Kyereh on Freiburg move

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh says joining Freiburg is the biggest step in his football career.

The enterprising midfielder recently joined the club at the expense of other interested clubs including Werder Bremen after a sparkling campaign with St Pauli last season.

According to Kofi Kyereh, his move to Freiburg is the biggest step of his career, and has vowed to prove his worth at the club.

"It's definitely the biggest step in my career so far, the biggest task, and the biggest club I've been able to play for now”

“The 1st league was always my goal, my wish, my dream. I'm glad that I and SC Freiburg are making it possible for me now”

“As a bonus, there's also the international participation. Of course, I thought about it for a long time: maybe a smaller step would be better the safer step? But I strive for the best. And after the talks, I very quickly believed myself capable of taking this step as well and establishing myself here in the best possible way. I'm at a good football age, and Freiburg was the best step. "

Kofi Kyereh had a sparkling campaign in the Bundesliga 2 with St Pauli scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists last season.

