It’s disrespectful to say I influence Black Stars selection - Kurt Okraku

GFA President, Kurt Okraku

Ghana Football Association president, Kurt Okaku has denied claims that he has been interfering in Black Stars call-up.



According to Kurt Okraku, it is disrespectful for anybody to insinuate that he and members of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association have been influencing the Black Stars call-up.

Reports of Black Stars call-up being manipulated by GFA officials intensified after Ghana’s elimination from the group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations but Kurt has said nobody influenced the call-ups.



“First of all, it is so disrespectful not only to my leadership but to at least the leadership of the EXCO, which is made up of individuals with an independent opinion and also disrespectful to coach Milovan and the rest of the technical team.”



“Who belongs to Kurt Okraku, U mean who, Kurt Okraku is an investor in Ghana football. I have football clubs and it’s possible some of my players would be of higher quality and it’s that they have higher quality and attract the attention of any of the technical teams so be it.”



“They are all Ghanaians so the fact that Kurt is the FA president should not deprive or deny any player of Dreams FC to be looked at by the National team selectors or to serve their country. It’s unfair, every player who represented Ghana at the AFCON deserved to be there and that is why the coach chose them,” Kurt Okraku told Kessben FM in an interview.