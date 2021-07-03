It's every player's dream to play for the Black Stars - Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie

Hearts of Oak forward Daniel Afriyie Barnie says that it is every Ghanaian player's dream to play for the senior national team the Black Stars.

The captain of the Black Satellites team has been in good form for Accra Hearts of Oak in recent times.



He led the Black Satellites team to win the African Youth Championship in Mauritania earlier this year where he bagged a brace in the final game and has been one of the most improved players at Accra Hearts of Oak since coach Samuel Boadu took over the club.



According to the exciting winger he is ready to fulfill his dream of playing for the Black Stars whenever the opportunity arises.

"I am ever ready to play for the Black Stars,It is the dream of every Ghanaian player.I am warming up for the opportunity," he added.



He was in the news for all the right reasons in Hearts of Oak's match day 31 match against Kumasi Asante Kotoko where he scored the only goal of the game in the second half.



The winger joined the phobians in January 2020 and made his debut on 19th January 2020 in a 2–1 away win against Liberty Professionals.