It’s good to have Thomas Partey back – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

Partey Fj34BMgaMAARpYm.jfif Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Fri, 16 Dec 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has welcomed Ghana international Thomas Partey back into his squad.

The Black Stars midfielder joined his Gunners teammates in Dubai last week after Ghana exited the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

On Tuesday, Thomas Partey played 45 minutes and helped Arsenal to beat AC Milan in the Dubai Super Cup.

Speaking after the game, Mikel Arteta disclosed that Thomas Partey is disappointed Ghana could not go far in the tournament.

The Arsenal manager also said he is happy that after resting for a few days, Thomas Partey has rejoined his squad.

“He played a lot and he was disappointed by the way he had to leave the World Cup but it happens to every nation that they are out.

"It takes a few days to reset and to focus on the team.

“The good thing we have is that everybody has been showing that they are desperate to get back as quick as possible. It was really good to have those two back today playing some minutes,” Mikel Arteta said.

Thomas Partey is expected to be in action for Arsenal on Saturday when the side takes on Juventus in another friendly match.

