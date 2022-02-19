‘It’s good to have a feel of the ball again’ – Mohammed Kudus on injury return

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus

Ghanaian player, Mohammed Kudus, has disclosed that it feels to have the ball at his feet again two months after being laid off due to injury.



The 21-year-old returned to first-team action for Ajax on Wednesday, February 9 in their 5-0 wins over Vitesse in the Dutch Cup and Twente in the league, respectively.



Speaking in a post-match interview, the Ghanaian midfielder expressed his delight to get back on the field.



“I played 45 minutes for Jong Ajax the last time, 60 minutes and getting some minutes in the first team as well so now I feel 100% fine. I do everything, hopefully, we keep building on that and see how everything goes. It’s good to have a feel of the ball and enjoy it,” he said.

With regards to his injury, Kudus stated that he has been unlucky in most cases when it comes to staying fit but hopes to be more active following his recovery.



“With my injuries, they are not injuries which happened because I am not training well or taking care of my body. It’s just unlucky and stuff like that, so my 100% trust is in God and I also try to control the things I can control which is how I train and take care of my body. I try to do that and stay fit,” the Black Stars player said.



He added, “being out of football, I spent time with my family more, my friends and I get to experience the outside world – you’ll be a footballer for some time, but you’ll be a person forever.”



Kudus picked up a rib injury in Ghana’s 2022 World Cup qualifying game against South Africa in November 2021.



Mohammed Kudus’ return to action is a big boost for Ghana as the Black Stars are set to clash with Nigeria in the African playoffs of the 2022 World Cup in March.