It’s great news – Jonas Jensen-Abbew on FC Nordsjaelland contract extension

Jonas Jensen-Abbew

Danish-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Jonas Jensen-Abbew has shared his excitement after signing a contract extension deal with FC Nordsjaelland.

The center-back on Thursday, July 20, inked a new three-year contract with the Danish Superliga club.



Speaking after the deal was signed, Jonas Jensen-Abbew said it’s really great that he is going to continue his FC Nordsjaelland stay.



“It is really great to sign a new contract with FC Nordsjælland. It's something I've been hoping would happen for a long time, so for it to happen now, it's really nice.

“I have played in the club for many years now, so I feel very much at home at FC Nordsjælland. I feel so at home here that I couldn't really see myself playing anywhere else, as it is right now, so it's really great that I've extended my contract with FC Nordsjælland,” Jonas Jensen-Abbew said as quoted on the website of his club.



The youngster continued, “I hope that the next three years will offer a lot of playing time and many cool experiences. In addition, I hope that we can continue to fight for the fun places in the Super League, and I am looking forward to playing European football with FC Nordsjælland this year and hopefully for the next few years as well.”



In the upcoming 2023/24 football season, Jonas Jensen-Abbew looks set for a big role at FC Nordsjaelland.