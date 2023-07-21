0
Menu
Sports

It’s great news – Jonas Jensen-Abbew on FC Nordsjaelland contract extension

Abbew Nordsjaelland Jonas Jensen-Abbew

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Danish-born defender of Ghanaian descent, Jonas Jensen-Abbew has shared his excitement after signing a contract extension deal with FC Nordsjaelland.

The center-back on Thursday, July 20, inked a new three-year contract with the Danish Superliga club.

Speaking after the deal was signed, Jonas Jensen-Abbew said it’s really great that he is going to continue his FC Nordsjaelland stay.

“It is really great to sign a new contract with FC Nordsjælland. It's something I've been hoping would happen for a long time, so for it to happen now, it's really nice.

“I have played in the club for many years now, so I feel very much at home at FC Nordsjælland. I feel so at home here that I couldn't really see myself playing anywhere else, as it is right now, so it's really great that I've extended my contract with FC Nordsjælland,” Jonas Jensen-Abbew said as quoted on the website of his club.

The youngster continued, “I hope that the next three years will offer a lot of playing time and many cool experiences. In addition, I hope that we can continue to fight for the fun places in the Super League, and I am looking forward to playing European football with FC Nordsjælland this year and hopefully for the next few years as well.”

In the upcoming 2023/24 football season, Jonas Jensen-Abbew looks set for a big role at FC Nordsjaelland.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP aspirants halt campaign, troop to Accra for 'make or break' meeting - Report
Dr Apraku jabs Bawumia
Otumfuo Ahenenananomhene slams NPP
See initial footage of Black Sherif being led out of airport after 'arrest'
Bawumia boys attack UTV journalist for questioning his credibility
If you don’t attack Kennedy Agyapong, he won’t hit back – Brother mounts defense
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin