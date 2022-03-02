It’s illegal to allow only vaccinated fans to watch Nigeria match – Sammy Gyamfi tells government

National Communications Officer of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has described as nonsense, the directive from the government indicating that only vaccinated Ghanaians will be admitted to the stadium for the clash against Nigeria.

A press release from the government on Tuesday issued by the Youth and Sports Ministry announced that supporters that have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 are the only ones that will be granted access to the Cape Coast Stadium for the crucial first leg encounter of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



Speaking on the matter in an interview with Akoma FM today, Sammy Gyamfi says the government is trying to force people to get vaccinated.



Insisting that it is nonsense, the NDC Communicator added that it amounts to illegality.

"That's pure nonsense. The Directive for compulsory vaccination of football spectators is unlawful and it is not supported by science,” Sammy Gyamfi said.



The encounter between Ghana and Nigeria is scheduled to be played on March 25.