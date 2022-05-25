It's in our DNA - Former President Kufour backs Asante Kotoko to win Ghana Premier League

Former President, John Agyekum Kufour

Former President, John Agyekum Kufour is backing Asante Kotoko to win the ongoing 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League trophy.



The Porcupine Warriors are currently top of the Ghana Premier League table with a six-point margin ahead of the final five games of the season.



With their inconsistencies in the last couple of weeks, some pundits have started ruling them out while others are still optimistic that Asante Kotoko will finish the season as league winners.

Asante Kotoko will play away to Medeama and Accra Great Olympics but John Agyekum Kufour believe that the champions' spirit in the club will see them through till the end of the season.



"It's high time they win the league. The other day I heard their CEO complaining about their postponed match against Ashantigold which shouldn't be so."



"The club has a championship in its DNA so I wish them well in winning the league," he said in an interview on Dan Kweku Yeboah TV on YouTube.



Out of the five games remaining for Asante Kotoko, they will only play Elmina Sharks at home on matchday 33 while they play four games away.



Medeama, Accra Great Olympics, Ashantigold, and Accra Lions are the teams lined up for the record holders of the Ghana Premier League.

