It's just a win over Kotoko, keep your focus - Maxwell Konadu tells Legon Cities players

Legon Cities head coach, Maxwell Konadu has advised his players against complacency following their win over Asante Kotoko on matchday 26 of the Ghana Premier League.



The former Kotoko gaffer led his team to a surprising 3-1 away win over the league leaders at the Baba Yara Stadium.



Speaking in a pitch-side interview after the victory, Konadu cautioned his charges not to lose their heads over the big win.



“I will only advise my players that they shouldn’t be carried away. It’s just but one match, it’s just that the name is the biggest one, Kumasi Asante Kotoko but at the end of it all, it’s still three points," he said.

“We will not be carried, we will still concentrate and make sure that we go home and pick some points," he added.



The former Black Stars assistant coach admitted that his team are having a tough season but there has been a steady improvement.



“We need to climb up the ladder but it’s not easy, it hasn’t been easy but with hard work I think we’re making headway.”



The win took Legon Cities close to the top four in terms of points. The Accra-based side who sit 9th with 36 points are a win and a draw away from the top-four spot on the table.



The Royals will host Elmina Sharks on matchday 27 of the GPL.