It's more than three points - Felix Annan tells Kotoko players ahead of Hearts of Oak game

Asante Kotoko are top of the GPL table

Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko for GPL Super Clash in Accra



Asante Kotoko open a 12-point gap between Hearts of Oak



Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan, has urged his former teammates to treat their upcoming Ghana Premier League game against Accra Hearts of Oak as the most important game of their career.



According to Felix Annan who described the upcoming game as one that goes beyond the three points at stake, the Ghana Premier League can make and unmake the career of a player in Ghana.



Despite tipping Asante Kotoko to beat Accra Hearts of Oak in the upcoming Super Clash, Felix Annan advised his former club to desist from underrating the Phobians because of the current points gap between the two clubs on the Ghana Premier League table.

“The games between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak goes beyond the three points even though it is a three points game. It is far more than that and that is why i was always telling the guys when i was there that these games are more for the fans and its goes beyond the three points.”



“It is also a game that can make and break you as a player so every player who will get the opportunity to play this game should give more than two hundred percent of his best because it can bring you a lot go glory and thats is why it is a special game. Kotoko should not focus on their form and underrate them,” Felix Annan said on Kumasi-based Akoma FM.



Hearts of Oak will host rivals Asante Kotoko for the Ghana Premier League Super Clash on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium for the outstanding matchday 7 fixture.



