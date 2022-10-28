It’s not compulsory you have to go to the World Cup after playing in qualifiers - Habib Mohammed

Habib Mohammed

According to Habib Mohammed, the coach has the final say regarding which players make the World Cup squad even though they competed in qualifiers.

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has not yet released the provisional squad that he submitted to FIFA on October 21, 2022. Addo will cut the large provisional squad to 26 players before Ghana travel to Doha, Qatar.



The former left-back for King Faisal and Kotoko revealed that despite missing the 2006 World Cup qualifying matches, Ratomir Dujkovi chose him because of his contributions in two pre-tournament friendlies.



“I didn’t play in the World Cup qualifiers [in 2006], but before the tournament, I played two friendlies and impressed coach Ratomir Dujkovic, who included me in the squad," he told Onue Sports

“It’s not compulsory that because you participated in qualifiers you have to go to the World Cup. The final decision is made by the coach. Whether or not a player competed in qualifiers, the coach decides who goes to the World Cup,”



At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Habib Mohammed played in two matches for Ghana, helping the country in making it all the way to the knockout rounds for the first time.



Mohammed made a total of eight appearances for the senior national team the Black Stars.