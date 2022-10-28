0
Menu
Sports

It’s not compulsory you have to go to the World Cup after playing in qualifiers - Habib Mohammed

Habib Habib Mohammed

Fri, 28 Oct 2022 Source: footballghana.com

According to Habib Mohammed, the coach has the final say regarding which players make the World Cup squad even though they competed in qualifiers.

Otto Addo, the coach of the Black Stars, has not yet released the provisional squad that he submitted to FIFA on October 21, 2022. Addo will cut the large provisional squad to 26 players before Ghana travel to Doha, Qatar.

The former left-back for King Faisal and Kotoko revealed that despite missing the 2006 World Cup qualifying matches, Ratomir Dujkovi chose him because of his contributions in two pre-tournament friendlies.

“I didn’t play in the World Cup qualifiers [in 2006], but before the tournament, I played two friendlies and impressed coach Ratomir Dujkovic, who included me in the squad," he told Onue Sports

“It’s not compulsory that because you participated in qualifiers you have to go to the World Cup. The final decision is made by the coach. Whether or not a player competed in qualifiers, the coach decides who goes to the World Cup,”

At the 2006 World Cup in Germany, Habib Mohammed played in two matches for Ghana, helping the country in making it all the way to the knockout rounds for the first time.

Mohammed made a total of eight appearances for the senior national team the Black Stars.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
MPs had 'well-crafted agenda to collapse the regime' - NPP group
Gabby breaks silence on 'Ken Must Go' saga
Ofori-Atta to conclude IMF negotiations, present Budget before ‘removal’ – Official
Bagbin and Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu trade words after Adwoa Safo ruling
NPP MPs demand removal of Ken Ofori-Atta, Adu Boahen
‘Allow me to marry more women’ - Man sues AG over one man-one wife
Bawumia suffering at Jubilee House, he is being disrespected by Akans – Captain Smart alleges
Bloody scene as man is shot, car set ablaze in Dzorwulu suburb
Were You A Wizard For Threatening Anti-mahama Protest In 2014 Captain Smart Asks Okyenhene
Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account