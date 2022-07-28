It's not news if Kotoko goes to Turkey without a head coach – Comms Director

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Communications Director of Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko has disclosed that there is nothing wrong with the club going for a pre-season tour in Turkey without a head coach.

Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum is reported to have resigned as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors after leading them to win the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League.



Although some board members of the club have attempted to convince the coach to stay, their attempts have proven futile.



Speaking at Asante Kotoko’s presser ahead of their pre-season tour, Obeng Nyarko noted that Spanish giants Barcelona recently started their pre-season without Xavi.



“There’s no official communication from the club. Recently Barcelona travelled to pre-season of which Xavi couldn’t make it but still had the pre-season. Until the club officially comes out it is important that we take it as it is,” he stated.

Prosper Narteh joined Asante Kotoko last season on a two-year contract and resigned with one year left. He was expected to lead the club for their CAF Champions League campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors will leave Ghana on August 14, 2022, and will be in Turkey from August 15 to August 30.



Asante Kotoko will also play a series of friendlies against some Turkish clubs before they return to Ghana.



