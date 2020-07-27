It’s not normal that we have to wear masks - Nana Addo

Click to read all about coronavirus →
President Nana Akufo-Addo has once again encouraged Ghanaians to adhere to the Coronavirus safety protocols.
Delivering his Covid19 update from the Jubilee House on Sunday night, July 26, 2020, the President admitted how the virus has adversely impacted the way of life in Ghana.
He stated that it is not normal that people have to wear masks everytime, not be able to shake hands and hug one another.
However, he said, people must learn to live with this new way of life until a treatment is found for coronavirus.
Until treatment is found, Covid19 will remain a part of our lives, he said.
