'It's not true' - Aduana Stars dismiss coach sacking report

Felix Aboagye C.jpeg Coach Felix Aboagye

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Aduana Stars top officials have told GHANAsoccernet.com that reports claiming the club has sacked coach Felix Aboagye are completely false.

Circling media reports claimed on Tuesday that the former Liberty Professionals tactician has been relieved off post for poor performance.

But the club has been quick to water down on the reports, insisting the claims are wide off the mark.

"It's not true. I also just saw it in the media. I don't even know where the report is even coming from. Kindly disregard it." highly influential Operations Manager George Gyawu told GHANAsoccernet.com.

Aboagye, a former Inter Allies coach, joined the Dorma-based side last month until the end of the season.

The Fire Club are still in the hunt for the Premier League crown despite trailing leaders Asante Kotoko by 12 points.

The former Premier League champions drew 0-0 at home against AshantiGold , which followed their 2-1 defeat at Great Olympics last weekend.

 

 

