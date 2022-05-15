'It's not yet over' - Frank Nelson warns Kotoko over league title

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Accra Hearts of Oak remain confident of toppling leaders Asante Kotoko and retaining their Ghana Premier League title despite trailing the Porcupine Warriors by 12 points.

The Phobians have struggled to replicate the form that earned them the crown last season- which ended a ten-year wait.



Board member Frank Nelson believes that they can give Kotoko a hot chase in the title run.



"When you are a champion, you are a potential danger so everybody will know how you did it and nobody is in line for jokes so it is going to be a little bit of challenge so if you make a little bit of mistake, you put yourself under stress," Nelson told Africa-foot.com.



"I think that the Africa [CAF Champions League, CAF Confederation Cup] we went, not that it’s a problem but our boys were young and there is so much exposure in terms of traveling outside."

"But we are learning stage by stage so I think that it’s [league title chase] not over, somebody will say it’s over but I look at it and it’s not yet over."



Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Dreams FC 3-2 on Saturday, May 14, 2022, afternoon to reach the final of the MTN FA Cup for the second successive season.



