It's one my biggest regrets - Elvis Afriyie Ankrah opens up on 2014 World Cup debacle

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah has advised the current Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif against airlifting supporters to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup.

Elvis Afriyie Ankrah told Class FM in an interview that Mustapha Ussif will be plotting his downfall if he decides to fund the transportation of supporters to Brazil.



Elvis Afriyie Ankrah’s position is largely influenced by his ordeal as a Sports Minister during the 2014 World Cup.



The former Sports Minister said that after being informed of the lack of funds from government to finance the supporters, he took it upon himself to raise funds to ferry the supporters to Ghana.



Afriyie Ankrah claims that decision remains one of the worst of his spell as it turned out that people had vested interest in it.



“He should forget about the supporters. One of the mistakes I made was the fact that at the time, the government said they didn’t have money for supporters and I said if you are playing football without supporters is some way.



“First World Cup, President Kufuor took supporters, second World Cup, President Mills took supporters so this one President Mahama lets take supporters. He said there was no money so I took permission to raise money and that was my mistake.

“Not knowing people had a lot of business interest and I became a target of so many things. He should just focus on the sports. Those who have money will buy tickets and go, the rest will watch it on local TV,” he said.



After missing out on the 2018 edition, the Black Stars will make a return to the World Cup with the four-time AFCON champions paired with Uruguay, Portugal, and South Korea.



Coach Otto Addo is expected to name an expanded team for the World Cup.



