'It’s only local coaches that have won Ghana the AFCON title' - CK Akonnor rallies for support

Black Stars coach, Charles Kwabla Akonnor

Source: ghanasoccernet

Black Stars coach Charles Kwabla Akonnor hopes to end Ghana's 39-year AFCON title drought in Cameroon next year.

The former Ghana captain is hoping history will favour him to be counted among the elite local coaches to have won the title for the Black Stars.



Legendary coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi won it three times for the Black Stars in 1963, 1965 and 1982. Fred Osman Doudu won the third title for the Black Stars in 1978.



Coach Akonnor pleaded with the fans to be United, start believing and be positive that local coaches can win another AFCON title for Ghana.



“I want to achieve this but we all need to believe. It's only local coaches who have won the AFCON", Coach Akonnor said in a zoom conference with the press.



"I am confident it will happen with a local coach. Ghanaians must start believing us".



Akonnor also admitted Ghana's group is difficult and tipped The Atlas Lions as the strongest in the group.

“Our group is very hard and I am very happy the Ghana FA arranged that friendly against Morocco.



“If we have the chance of meeting Morocco again things will be different. They are the strongest among our group”.



Ghana last won the AFCON title in 1982 in Libya and have come close to winning the title on three occasions in 1992, 2010 and 2015.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C of next year’s Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



The team will be based in Yaoundé for their first two games against Morocco and Gabon before travelling to Garoua for the final game.