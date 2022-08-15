0
Menu
Sports

It's over for me - Manchester United legend 'cries' as Akrobeto video is used to troll him

Ghanaian Comic Presenter, Akrobeto And Manchester United Legend, Rio Ferdinand Ghanaian comic presenter, Akrobeto and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand

Mon, 15 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Manchester United have become a laughing stock all over various media platforms as the team suffered back-to-back defeats in the 2022/2023 English Premier League.

The fears of of Manchester United fans ahead of the season is manifesting in the new team as the record holders of the league are occupying the 20th position after matchday two with just a single goal scored.

Eric Teng Haag's debut game at Old Trafford ended in a 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion before their 4-0 humiliation against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022.

A video of Ghanaian actor and comic TV presenter, Akrobeto trolling Manchester United in his presentation trended widely on social media as rival fans kept mocking the Red Devils.

The video of Akrobeto caught the attention of former Manchester United captain, Rio Ferdinand who stated that the video of the Ghanaian comic broadcaster has been sent to him in an attempt to mock him.

"This is what I’m being sent from people who support league 1 & 2 teams…..it’s over for me!!!," Rio Ferdinand tweeted.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Check and GhanaWeb Sports Debate below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GRA disassociates itself from Col. Damoah's comments against SP
Former Health Minister Samuel Nuamah Donkor is dead
Allotey Jacobs reacts to Hopeson Adorye's comments at Alan's health walk
NPP's JFK sacks Hopeson Adorye from his team
Hopeson Adorye attacks Bawumia camp as he 'runs' away from tribalistic comments
My husband can't cook - Bridget Otoo
Why this new video from Office of Special Prosecutor should get corrupt officials scared
What wrong did I do to NDC? – Kwame Sefa Kayi tackles Asiedu Nketia over Kokrokoo boycott
Heated exchange as Nhyiaeso MP clashes with campaign team member on live radio
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
Related Articles: