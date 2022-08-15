It's over for me - Manchester United legend 'cries' as Akrobeto video is used to troll him

Ghanaian comic presenter, Akrobeto and Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand

Manchester United have become a laughing stock all over various media platforms as the team suffered back-to-back defeats in the 2022/2023 English Premier League.

The fears of of Manchester United fans ahead of the season is manifesting in the new team as the record holders of the league are occupying the 20th position after matchday two with just a single goal scored.



Eric Teng Haag's debut game at Old Trafford ended in a 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion before their 4-0 humiliation against Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, August 13, 2022.



A video of Ghanaian actor and comic TV presenter, Akrobeto trolling Manchester United in his presentation trended widely on social media as rival fans kept mocking the Red Devils.



The video of Akrobeto caught the attention of former Manchester United captain, Rio Ferdinand who stated that the video of the Ghanaian comic broadcaster has been sent to him in an attempt to mock him.



"This is what I’m being sent from people who support league 1 & 2 teams…..it’s over for me!!!," Rio Ferdinand tweeted.