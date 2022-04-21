0
It's possible - Asamoah Gyan on GFA presidency

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has his eyes on the big prize by entering the murky waters of football administration.

He wants to follow in the footsteps of Kalusha Bwalya, Samuel Eto'o who are currently head of their various national football Associations.

Gyan, 36, left Legon Cities last season and is no a free agent after a career spanning more than two decades across the globe.

He says that he has not thought about it but admits that its possible he will contest the Ghana FA hot seat in future

“I don’t know. It might be possible. I haven’t thought about it. There are a lot of people who call me and tell me that I can be the FA President one day,” he said on Asaase FM on Tuesday.

“It’s something I haven’t thought about but it might get to a time when I might pick a thought that the people are choosing me. I don’t think Samuel Eto’o and Didier Drogba ever thought that they would go for the presidency. It got to a time where they realized that they could,” Gyan added.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has been cleared to contest the elections for the Ivorian Football Federation presidency.

