It's strange to have Technical Director and Technical Advisor for Black Stars - Ex-AshantiGold coach

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo and Technical Advisor, Chris Hughton

Former AshantiGold coach, Hans Van der Pluijm has described the decision of the Ghana Football Association to appoint Otto Addo as interim Black Stars coach and Chris Hughton as Technical Advisor as strange.



The Dutchman stated that normally, the Technical Director of the GFA, Bernhard Lippert should have been made to occupy the role as the Technical Advisor of the Black Stars and not for the association to appoint an external person for that role.



He feels that the appointment of both Otto Addo and Chris Hughton into different roles at the Black Stars is just a compromise between the GFA and an external party which many believes top be the government.

“I think it is a bit strange situation from one side and it’s the decision of the football association. I think if there is a Technical Director then he also be the Technical Advisor because that is what we see in normal circumstances.



“But in this case may be one party was pushing for Chris Hughton and the other side is responsible for the technical side of the football association and they have made a choice but it is a bit strange in my opinion,” Hans Van der Pluijm said on Vision 1 FM.



The Ghana Football Association appointed Otto Addo as interim Black Stars coach and Chris Hughton as the Technical Advisor ahead of the FIFA World Cup playoffs against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The Black Stars will take on the Super Eagles at the Cape Coast stadium on March 24 before travelling to Nigeria for the 2nd leg at the Abuja Sports stadium on Sunday, March 27, 2022.