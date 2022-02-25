It’s structural, not about changing coaches - Saddik Adams

Saddick Adams, Sports Journalist

Award-Winning Sports Journalist, Saddick Adams says the problem of Ghana football is not about changing coaches. He said changing Coaches won’t solve Ghana’s football woes.

Taking his turn on the GTV Sports+ Special program “Saving Our Passion”, he said the problems stem from the authorities. He termed it "a structural problem”. He said the country has changed about eight Coaches but the problem persists.



“Why is it that we’ve brought in Avram Grant, we’ve brought in Kwesi Appiah. We’ve brought in C. K. In between that, a lot of interims, a lot of appointments. None of them have been able to fix the problem. Ghana football continues to decline. The problem I am saying is that putting all the focus and attention on, ‘oh’ we are going for a new Coach and everything will be solved and everyone goes back to sleep. That is not the problem of Ghana football,” he said.



Saddick said putting a Coach in charge and not giving the problem attention is not the solution.

Mr. Adams said the county’s football team has "so many fractures and we are covering it up,” with what he termed as ‘bad bandage’.



He said football has moved away from being a sentimental journey. It is now serious business!