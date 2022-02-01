It’s taxpayers money, not yours – Herbert Mensah slams GFA for not apologizing for AFCON mess

Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah

Ghana fails to win AFCON 2021

Black Stars place 4th at AFCON 2021 group stages



Herbert Mensah describes Ghana’s AFCON campaign as a disaster



Former Asante Kotoko chairman, Herbert Mensah has urged the Ghana Football Association to accept responsibility and ‘swallow a bit of humility’ for letting the entire nation down at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Some Ghanaians apportioned the Black Stars abysmal performance at the AFCON 2021 to the Ghana FA for failing to get a competent coach and draw up a good plan for the team.



Following their arrival in Ghana after the group stage exit at the tournament, the GFA president failed to apologize to the country.

But reacting to his statements, Herbert Mensah explained that the GFA must eat the humble pie for the Black Stars worst campaign in the history of the AFCON.



”The powers that be, don’t be insensitive. Just understand that you let us down, it’s the taxpayer’s money is not your money and you let us down,” the former Kotoko chair told JoyNews in an interview.



Herbert Mensah noted that there is a form of upliftment and motivation anytime the Black Stars win matches and make the headlines across the world.



“There’s a point of humiliation that you let us down. Those of us who travel across the world we see Ghanaians in industries, business, politics, sporting world and our image is lifted because someone is doing well,” he stated.



Adding that the GFA should “just swallow a bit of humility that is the least you can do for the guy taking 80 cedis a month and not knowing how he is going to survive and is living for the game, it is football we love.”