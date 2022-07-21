It’s time I cancel my ‘fabucenus membership’ – Kotoko fan reacts to Coach Ogum’s resignation

Prosper Nartey Ogum

Fans of Asante Kotoko are unhappy about the resignation of head coach Prosper Nartey Ogum.

As reported by your most trusted online portal in Ghana today, the former WAFA SC man has resigned from his role with the Kumasi-based club.



From the information gathered from sources, Coach Ogum has decided to quit his job over unpaid salaries that run through several months.



After a further probe, we have learned that the management of the Ghanaian giant is in talks with the unhappy gaffer trying to convince him to retake the job.



At the moment, things do not look good but the club is optimistic it can reach an agreement for the gaffer to continue coaching the club.



From the reactions on social media, it has become clear that fans of the club are not happy about the resignation.

Some fans who have come to enjoy the work of Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum say they will cancel subscriptions made to pay dues to help the club.



Read some of the comments below:



“Well it’s time I cancel my fabucenus membership then. These cycles hurt.



“Same thoughts here. I'll just cancel my subscription and be at peace.



“I don’t get why “Kotoko” always takes a backward move after a great step forward. It hurts, it really hurts."