21
Menu
Sports

It’s time for Ayew brothers to leave the Black Stars - Kofi Badu

Day 2 Iii 1024x768 1 300x225 Ayew Brothers Camp Andre and Jordan Ayew

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana Black and Asante Kotoko player Kofi Badu has stated that Crystal Palace attacker Jordan Ayew and Al Sadd playmaker Andre Ayew should bow out of the national team.

In a phone chat with Sir Joe Laka, the Kotoko legend said that the Ayew Brothers' father, Abedi Ayew Pele, would have long asked for the two to leave the Black Stars squad if he was not their father.

Kofi Badu laments that it is time to allow other players an opportunity to shine for the senior national football team, the Black Stars.

“If Jordan and Dede Ayew were not the sons of Abedi Pele, Abedi Pele would have long called for them to be out of black stars. Let’s say the truth. It’s obvious. They have played the black stars for quite a long time and it’s time for them to leave,” he said.

The brothers are currently with the Black Stars preparing for pre-World Cup friendly games. Jordan Ayew scored Ghana's only goal in the 4-1 defeat to Japan yesterday morning in the Kirin Cup.

Source: footballghana.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere
How This Man Became Ghana's Only Head Of State To Resign From Office 1
From Luxurious Private Jets To #Dropthatchamber How Okudzeto Ablakwa Has Kept Akufo-addo In Check
Paul Adom-otchere Breaks Silence On Taking Togbe Afede's Car For Wedding
Wakaso 3, Jordan Ayew 7 Rating Black Stars Players In 4-1 Defeat To Japan
Refrain From Your Divisive Acts, Apologise To Togbe – ‘Angry’ Ewe Group Warns Adom-otchere
Injunction Hits Nana Otuo Siriboe, Others Over Enstoolment Of New Juaben Omanhen
Why Should I Criticize Akufo-addo When I Have Access To Him - Adom-otchere
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Related Articles: