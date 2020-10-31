It’s time for us to deal with the experience players – CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor, Black Stars head coach

Ghana coach CK Akonnor has given reasons why he handed call ups to the experienced players in the national team who have been consistently overlooked.

On Friday, Akonnor announced his squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers slated for November.



The four-time Africa champions will play as guests to Sudan at the Cape Coast Stadium on Thursday, November 12, before making a trip to Khartoum for the return encounter five days later.



Coach Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe in November 2019.



According to him, it’s time for him to turn to the experienced players to get the work done for the country as he seeks for easy qualification.

“We want immediate solutions and therefore it is needed for us to deal with the experience and those who have been in such surroundings before”



“They have the experience, been around the terrain before and know what it takes to play qualification and so I thought it wise to bring those experienced players who are doing well in Europe on board,” he said.



Key players such as Mubarak Wakaso, John Boye, Baba Rahman and Harrison Afful have all returned to the squad for the Sudan clash.