It's too early to compare Afena-Gyan to me - Asamoah Gyan

Felix Afena-Gyan and Asamoah Gyan

Ghanaians liken Afena Gyan's playing style to Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan hail Afena Gyan’s commitment to Black Stars



Asamoah Gyan aims for 2022 World Cup call-up



Ghana’s all-time top, Asamoah Gyan has urged football fans to stop comparing him to Felix Afena-Gyan to ease pressure on the young striker.



According to Baby Jet, comparing him to the 20-year-old would hamper the player’s development and confidence.



Since bouncing on the football scene, Afena-Gyan has been touted as the striker fit to fill the boots of Asamoah Gyan due to the similarities they bare in their names and style of play.

Although Gyan admits that he has recognized the similarities in Afena-Gyan’s style of play and loves his commitment to the national team, he stated that the young AS Roma forward needs time to improve his game.



“Don’t put pressure on the boy, it's too early to do that comparison, maybe there might be a lookalike,” Asamoah Gyan said on Citi TV.



“He is a very good player, the pace and passion I watched him play in the game against Nigeria shows he wants to give something to the fans.



“He had cramps and when a player has cramps, it shows that he gave everything, that is what I love about him.





“He needs a lot of movement and he is young. We are not the same but when I was like him I was doing the same,” Asamoah Gyan stated.



Just like Asamoah Gyan who made his first move abroad in the Seria A, Afena-Gyan also started his professional career abroad in the same league as an attacker.



View his Timepath below:



