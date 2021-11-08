It’s too early to say we want to win the league - Olympics Coach

Great Olympics coach, Annor Walker

• Annor Walker says he wants a top 4 finish

• Olympics are currently 4th on the league table



• The Accra Landlords earned their first 3 points on Sunday



Head coach of Accra Great Olympics, Annor Walker believes that it would be too early for the club to declare their intentions of winning the Ghana Premier League.



Last season, the self-acclaimed Accra Landlords ended the Ghana Premier League season at 6th position but are bent on earning a top 4 spot.



“It’s too early to say I want to win the league now. That is why I always say I want to be in the top 4,” Annor Walker said after his side defeated Accra Lions 3-1.

According to him, it will be a blessing for Olympics to win the league since they’ve not set their sight on it.



“But if it happens that I get the chance to be in the first or second I will be happy, because God has given me and I have to be happy,” he said.



Adding, “For now I want to be in the top four but if the chance comes then I will be there.”



Great Olympics are currently, 4th on the league table with four points after 2 games in the current GPL campaign.



