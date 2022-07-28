13
It's uncivilised to print Otumfou's image on your jersey - Alhaji Grusah slams Kotoko

Alhaji Grusah King Faisal owner, Alhaji Grusah

Thu, 28 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

King Faisal bankroller, Alhaji Grusah has slammed Asante Kotoko for printing the image of the club's life patron, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, on their next season jersey.

According to Alhaji Grusah, the act is primitive.

The experienced football administrator believes Kotoko could have done better in honouring the club's owner and not just printing his image on a jersey.

"It's uncivilized to have put Otumfuo on the Kotoko jersey. In fact, it's a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that. Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don't know how Otumfuo is valued. Who does not know Otumfuo is the owner of the club? Which team does this in the world? We put sponsors on jerseys. This is not maturity, they've already done it but they can go back and change," Alhaji Grusah told Kessben TV.

Kotoko's new kit for the 2022/2023 season is in honour of Otumfuo, celebrating his effort in making the club great.

The home kit for next season is red dominant with white on the sleeves and neck, while the away kit is green with black strips and solid black on the sleeves and neck with yellow sides.

The jersey comes in a unique form in honour of the patron of the club, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II whose image is at the left bottom of the shirt.



EE/BB
