It’s uncivilized and village practice to have Otumfuo on your jersey – Alhaji Grusah slams Kotoko

Alhaji Karim Grusah

Founder and Owner of Kumasi King Faisal, Alhaji Karim Grusah has condemned city rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko for decorating the team’s newly outdoored jersey with the image of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

According to the experienced football administrator, the decision taken by the management of the porcupine warriors amounted to diminishing the value of the overlord of the Ashantis.



Kumasi Asante Kotoko on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, unveiled their newly designed kits to be used for the 2022/23 football season.



The kits, red and green meant for their home and away games respectively were artistically designed with the image of His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on the jersey.



The reason, the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League Champions said, was to celebrate the Asantehene, the life patron of the club, as the pillar of the team.



Commenting on the development on Kick-Off Sports on Kessben TV, hosted by Tonny Montana, Alhaji Grusah said it is purely and unsporting behavior that is equivalent to “uncivilized and village” practice.



“It’s uncivilized to have put Otumfuo on the Kotoko Jersey. In fact, it’s a village thing. Otumfuo is more than that. Otumfuo does not go to war and lose. Maybe these Ashantis don’t know how Otumfuo is valued.”





The newly designed Kumasi Asante Kotoko Jersey having Otumfuo Osei Tutu II image



The controversial Black Stars management committee member also questioned the grounds for putting an image of individuals on jerseys despite knowing it is not done in any part of the football world.



He thus suggested to Kumasi Asante Kotoko that although they have already taken the decision, they can revert it because it was immaturity.



“Who does not know Otumfuo is the owner of the club? Which team does that in the world? We put sponsors on Jerseys. This is not maturity, they’ve already done it but they can go back and change,” Alhaji Karim Grusah concluded.