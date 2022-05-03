0
It's unfortunate Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire will miss 2022 WAFCON - Randy Waldrum

Coach Randy Waldrum Randy Waldrum

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum feels pity for Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire who will miss the upcoming TotalEnergies Women's Africa Cup of Nations.

The defending champions defeated the Black Queens and Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 and 3-0 on aggregate respectively to qualify for the finals.

Ghana won 1-0 at home in the return leg of the 2022 AWCON qualifier but it was not enough to guarantee the Black Queens the needed qualification as the Super Falcons ease into the next round with a 2-1 aggregate win.

"It was unfortunate the way teams were matched up prior to WAFCON. Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire both are worthy of being in the World Cup. Seems to me, CAF would want it’s best teams representing Africa," coach Waldrum said as quoted by cafonline.com.

"Having said that, those games certainly helps our players in knowing what we are capable of, and re-emphasizing the strength of our team and the possibilities ahead."

The result denied the Black Queens a chance to show up at the 2022 AWCON and World Cup respectively.

