It’s unfortunate I couldn’t play for Ghana at the CHAN level – Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan is the all-time top scorer for Ghana with 51 goals

Former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan has disclosed that he would have loved to have played at any of the African Nations Tournaments.

The Black Stars icon is currently in Algeria as one of the African stars invited by CAF for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) tournament.



Asked whether the CHAN tournament is a tournament he would have loved to participate in, Asamoah Gyan answered, “Absolutely.”



He explained that it is unfortunate that when the CHAN tournament was launched, he had already moved abroad and was not eligible to play for Ghana.

"Unfortunately, when the Confederation of African Football launched CHAN in 2009, I was no longer eligible for this competition. I tell you, between us, I would have caused misfortunes (laughs),” Gyan said.



The Ghana great striker continued, “Joking aside, look at most of the players who have inscribed their names in world football folklore: George Weah, Sadio Mané, Samuel Eto'o, and myself. We were trained on the continent. It is proof that Africa has incredible talent and this talent must be showcased.”



Gyan will be among the African stars in the stands on Saturday, February 3, 2023, when Algeria lock horns with Senegal for the finals of the 2022 CHAN tournament.