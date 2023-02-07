It’s unusual of him – Sannie Daara recounts placing 13 calls to Christian Atsu

Christian Atsu was trapped under rubble

Former spokesperson of the Ghana Football Association, Ibrahim Sannie Daara has shared his desperate attempt to reach Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu.

The Turkish-based Black Stars player was reported to have been trapped under a rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit several cities of the country on Monday, February 6, 2023.



Amidst unverified reports about efforts to rescue Christian Atsu and other people trapped under the rubble, Sannie Daara in a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb said he had placed 13 calls to the player’s phone all of which had gone unanswered.



“I have personally phoned Christian Atsu 13 times and his phone is off - very unusual of him. Claims he has been found are unsubstantiated. A club source & friends in Turkish media are also unaware. While we desperately pray let us also be mindful of our reports,” the former GFA spokesperson tweeted a little before midnight on Monday.



In the night of Monday, multiple reports indicated that the Hatayspor striker had been found and taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

However, a spokesperson for the club, Mustafa Özat in a media update said the player and an official of Hatayspor were still trapped under the rubble.



Ozat, however, confirmed on Tuesday that Atsu had been found alive and that he had sustained injuries and had been taken to the hospital.





