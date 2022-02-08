It’s wonderful playing alongside Sulley Muntari – Hearts of Oak defender Mohammed Alhassan

Accra Hearts of Oak defender, Mohammed Alhassan

Accra Hearts of Oak deputy captain, Mohammed Alhassan, is happy to have former Black Stars midfielder, Sulley Muntari, as his club teammates.



Sulley Muntari signed a one-year contract with Accra Hearts of Oak to mark his return to the Ghana Premier League after leaving Liberty Professionals to join Udinese in the Italian league twenty-two years ago.



He made his debut in the Mantse derby where the Phobians lost 1-0 to city rivals Accra Greats Olympics.



But according to Mohammed Alhassan, it felt wonderful to have played on the same pitch with the former Inter Milan player.

“It’s wonderful because looking at the players who are playing right now, most of us usually see him on Television and now our big brother is our teammate. The feeling is so wonderful, it’s very wonderful,” Mohammed Alhassan told the press after the game.



He added that Sulley Muntari has urged the playing body to put the defeat to Accra Greats Olympics behind them as they focus on the other games in the Ghana Premier League.



“He was down but being there, he told us to put everything behind us. Because when he came looking at our faces, he saw that everyone was down but he motivated us.



“He told us it’s not over, it’s a game, one game, we’ve lost, we should put everything behind us and focus on the next game.”



