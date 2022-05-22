0
Menu
Sports

It should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo – Alhaji Grusah on next Black Stars coach

Otto Addo And Chris Hughton New .png Black Stars coach, Otto Addo and technical advisor Chris Hughton

Sun, 22 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Black Stars management committee member Alhaji Grusah has opened up on the vacant coaching job as a qualification for the 2023 African Cup of Nations nears.

Ghana is without a substantive coach but it is said the Ghana Football Association will in the coming days announce the appointment of Otto Addo and his technical team for permanent ahead of the immediate national assignments.

Addo guided the Black Stars to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after dispatching sworn West African rivals Nigeria in epic two-legged qualifiers in March with support from Mas Ud Didi Dramani, Chris Hughton, and George Boateng.

Reacting to the appointment of a new coach for the national, the owner of King Faisal indicated it should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo but said once the President of the country, Nana Akuffo Addo wants the entire technical team maintained they will do exactly that.

"We are preparing for the Afcon. The FA should announce the new head coach of Black Stars soon. “It should either be Chris Hughton or Otto Addo but the father of the nation, President Nana Addo wants us to maintain the entire technical team and that is what we must do”

“Chris Hughton is a gentleman and a good adviser, it will be great to have both coaches at the World Cup, I want them to work together." He added.

Ghana will begin the 2023 AFCON qualifiers against Madagascar at the Cape Coast Stadium on June 1 before traveling to Central Africa for their second group game.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Nkoranza MP exploiting tensions for political gains – Nkoranza Youth Association
Why A Plus and Feli Nuna traded insults on live TV
LilWin shares memories from his customary marriage to new wife
Ghana Health Service recommends suspension of all games involving Hearts of Oak
The reason Frafra women don't cheat on their husbands
Akufo-Addo, Ofori Panin planning Ghana’s perpetual takeover – Ohene Agyekum alleges
NDC would have made Achimota Forest Ecotourism Park – Jinapor
Accra floods again after Saturday’s downpour
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages
Related Articles: