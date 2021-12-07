It takes quality players to succeed in Africa - Charles Taylor to Ghanaian clubs

Former Ghana international, Charles Taylor has advised Ghanaian clubs to strive to have quality if they want to succeed in Africa.
Speaking in an engagement on Angel TV on Monday, the ex-Hearts of Oak talisman said he does not believe any club from Ghana can make any impact in Africa in the next 10 years.
“There's no trick in playing North African clubs. The trick is have quality. When we arrived in Tunisia to play Esperance in 2000, the fans said they'll beat us 4-0.
“We were laughing in the bus cos we trained to win by 2-0. We won 2-1 away. We were just too good,” Charles Taylor shared.
His comments come on the back of Hearts of Oak’s humiliating exit from the CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup.
Charles Taylor wants clubs in Ghana to focus on getting quality players if the target is to compete with the best on the continent and succeed.
- Hearts of Oak exit CAF Confederation Cup after 4-0 loss to JS Saoura
- Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak’s 4-0 loss to JS Saroua in CAF Confederations Cup
- Hearts of Oak trolled on social media after 4-0 defeat to JS Saoura
- All you do is to complain - Hearts coach tears into players after Saroua defeat
- Why Richard Attah missed Hearts Oak’s game against JS Saoura
- Read all related articles