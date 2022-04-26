0
Menu
Sports

It was a bad day at the office – Asante Kotoko coach Ogum on shock Legon Cities defeat

Coach Ogum Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum says they had a bad day at the office in reaction to the shock 3-1 defeat against Legon Cities. 

Cities started well, but it took a controversial penalty decision for them to take the lead in the 17th minute.

Christopher Nettey was adjudged to have brought down Jonah Attuquaye. Michae Otuol's strike from 12 yards was perfect.

Hans Kwofie doubled Cities' lead barely 10 minutes later, shocking Kotoko fans.

Mudasiru Salifu cut the deficit to a few minutes before halftime.

It was expected that Kotoko would return from the break stronger and produce a comeback.

But Kwofie was in the right place to head the third for Cities, who celebrated a famous victory in Kumasi.

Speaking in his post-match interview, Ogum said, “I think is just like one of the bad days at the office. I mean is one of the bad days on the field.”

“Defensively, I think we allowed them spaces especially looking at the third man without the ball, we didn’t keep an eye on those players who acted as third players running without the ball and if you look at the second goal that we conceded, and then the third goal were photocopies of each other," he added.

Kotoko are seven points clear at the top and will hope to return to winning ways this weekend against WAFA.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Rita Dominic’s wedding: A Plus dishes out interesting advice to single women
Breakdown of benefits for top management of SOEs in Ghana
Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang hints of 2024 plans?
Meet the elegant wife of Michael Essien and their children
Retired referee narrates how he was forced to manipulate Hearts of Oak, Dreams FC matches
Deputy finance minister explains ‘Neutrality Allowance’
Why Akuapem Poloo moved from Dzorwulu
What Samuel Eto'o told Asamoah Gyan about GFA Presidency
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton
Mohammed Salisu trends on social media after scoring own goal against Brighton