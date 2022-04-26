It was a bad day at the office – Asante Kotoko coach Ogum on shock Legon Cities defeat

Dr. Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Ogum says they had a bad day at the office in reaction to the shock 3-1 defeat against Legon Cities.

Cities started well, but it took a controversial penalty decision for them to take the lead in the 17th minute.



Christopher Nettey was adjudged to have brought down Jonah Attuquaye. Michae Otuol's strike from 12 yards was perfect.



Hans Kwofie doubled Cities' lead barely 10 minutes later, shocking Kotoko fans.



Mudasiru Salifu cut the deficit to a few minutes before halftime.



It was expected that Kotoko would return from the break stronger and produce a comeback.

But Kwofie was in the right place to head the third for Cities, who celebrated a famous victory in Kumasi.



Speaking in his post-match interview, Ogum said, “I think is just like one of the bad days at the office. I mean is one of the bad days on the field.”



“Defensively, I think we allowed them spaces especially looking at the third man without the ball, we didn’t keep an eye on those players who acted as third players running without the ball and if you look at the second goal that we conceded, and then the third goal were photocopies of each other," he added.



Kotoko are seven points clear at the top and will hope to return to winning ways this weekend against WAFA.